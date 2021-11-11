Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 4,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

