Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 144,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Establishment Labs stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 21,052.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.