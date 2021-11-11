Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. 144,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,018. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Establishment Labs stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 21,052.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Establishment Labs worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

