European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

