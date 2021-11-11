European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.29

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.29, but opened at $27.54. European Wax Center shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 4,201 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWCZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Research analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth $13,495,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.