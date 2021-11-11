Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Releases Earnings Results

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVAX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

