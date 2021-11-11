Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

Shares of IBP opened at $131.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

