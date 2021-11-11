Everest Market Capitalization Tops $34.13 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Everest has a market cap of $34.13 million and approximately $185,999.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00072456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00073522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00097617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.65 or 0.07318600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,712.94 or 0.99840406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020219 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

