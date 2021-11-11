Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Exagen stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $232.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
