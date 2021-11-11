Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

XGN stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exagen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 269.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.26% of Exagen worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

