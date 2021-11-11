Exelon Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 133,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,315% compared to the average volume of 3,908 call options.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,822. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.