Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 180.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $87,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

