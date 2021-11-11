Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.

Shares of FICO traded down $10.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,735. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $377.55 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

