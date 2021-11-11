FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.06 million and $4.75 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

