Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $87.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

FATE opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

