Fear (FEAR) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00002732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $9.88 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00054742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00226874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00092418 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

