Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $131.50 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.48.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.