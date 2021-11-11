Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $127.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $135.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

