Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $67.96 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.70.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

