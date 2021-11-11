Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 26.51 ($0.35) on Wednesday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

