Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $330.97

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.97 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.14). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 773,142 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 330.81.

In other news, insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

