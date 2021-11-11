Financial Contrast: ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ContextLogic and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.26 -$745.00 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $13.96, indicating a potential upside of 173.76%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.39%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

