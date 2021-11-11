Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.38.

Finning International stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.7179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

