First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,025.00.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $832.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $856.44. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $509.39 and a 1-year high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $2,898,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

