First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 3.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 1.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $71,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after buying an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,653. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $60.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

