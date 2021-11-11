First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 162,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

