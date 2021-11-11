First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

