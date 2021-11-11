First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.26 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,256,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,764,000 after acquiring an additional 137,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NYSE APO opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749,096 shares of company stock valued at $110,198,556. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

