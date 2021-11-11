First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $349,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KBH stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

