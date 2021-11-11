First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $469,300 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.