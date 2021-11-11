First Trust Advisors LP Invests $5.48 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 346,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.