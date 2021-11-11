First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 165,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group stock opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

