First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

