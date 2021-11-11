First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 116,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 57,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

