First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 158.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,133 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

