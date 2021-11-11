First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $55.95. Approximately 36,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 38,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09.

