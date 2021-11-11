First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

