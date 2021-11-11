FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.23

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.23 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 3,666,220 shares changing hands.

FGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.34.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

