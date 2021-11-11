Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 5,476 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $199.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $217.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

