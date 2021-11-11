Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 951.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3,499.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.