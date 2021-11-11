Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 42,005 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 124.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14,852.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI BRIC ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKF opened at $48.73 on Thursday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.