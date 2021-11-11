Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 69,677 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,677 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

