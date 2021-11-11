Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 19,580 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $706,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $189.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.64. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.