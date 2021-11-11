FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.590-$6.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 705,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,901. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.60.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

