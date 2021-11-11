Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.
Shares of FHTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 20,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
