Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%.

Shares of FHTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 20,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,429. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

