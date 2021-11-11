Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $492 million-$497 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $490.38 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.530-$0.590 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 54,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

