freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €19.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.18 ($27.27).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €23.10 ($27.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.39. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.