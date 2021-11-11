Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.15. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

