Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €42.30 ($49.76) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.79 ($56.22).

FRE stock opened at €38.08 ($44.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €40.99 and its 200-day moving average is €43.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

