Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

